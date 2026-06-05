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GOVERNMENT PEDO OPSː 👁️‍🗨️🩸 AMERICA’S MISSING KIDS
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
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😱 “GOV PEDO OPS: AMERICA’S MISSING KIDS” 👁️‍🗨️🩸

Governments don’t just “lose” this many kids. They process them. 😡🧒🩸


This documentary dives into the dark world of national kidnap networks – where missing American children are allegedly funneled into elite pedo operations, blackmail rings, and ritual abuse that the media refuses to touch. 👁️‍🗨️


Before Epstein, Bohemian Grove & Pizzagate, there were whispers of a NATIONAL kidnap network feeding kids into elite abuse, ritual ops, and blackmail rings.


Film exposes:

– How missing kids become currency for power 😈

– The satanic ritual side they call “crazy” so you stop looking 🩸

– Why media & politicians stay silent while children vanish 🧒


This film is for people who KNOW something is wrong and are tired of being told it’s “just a conspiracy theory.” Share it before they bury it.


Across the United States in the late 1980s and early 1990s, a wave of allegations emerged about child trafficking networks, satanic ritual abuse, and a government and media establishment determined to bury the truth.


Zielinski’s work connects these stories to a larger pattern of corruption involving law enforcement, social services, and political power brokers, suggesting that many missing children are victims of organized exploitation rather than isolated “runaway” cases.


If you still think this is “just a conspiracy,” you’re not paying attention.

Like, repost, and wake someone up.


#MissingChildren #PedoRing #SatanicRitualAbuse #DeepState #SeekingTheTruth #CountdownTo2030


Source: https://x.com/JoshWhoX/status/2062191326620172612

Keywords
deep statesatanic ritual abuseworldwide child sex trafficking ringgovernment pedo opsamericas missing children
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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