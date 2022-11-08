Create New Account
Goodwood Race Track Breakfast Club Blog
TheBasesProject
Published 21 days ago

The magnificent Goodwood Race track, has a few dates in the year for free, where you can come and see the brilliants from the car club.  This was the day my mate Gary had come from Northern Ireland to buy a car in York, so he gave his new car a spin by driving 5 hrs south, we visit at 7am on a Sunday morning, in the pouring rain storm, The Breakfast Club at Goodwood.

Fun and good friends.

Gridkeeper (aka Duncan Davis) and his new girlfriend, show off the legendary 1968 Jensen.

Keywords
jensenclassiccarsgoodwoodgridkeeperrace tracksuper cars

