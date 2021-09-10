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Vaccine policy is economic policy
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180 views • September 10, 2021
Something is Not Right, September 7, 2021
"IMF in stunning statement on the true objective of "vaccine" mandates"
With one sentence, Kristalina Georgieva, Head of the International Monetary Fund, finally comes clean on why vaccination is so important, and who wants us vaccinated.
"This year, next year, vaccine policy is economic policy".
The banking cartel and hedge funds are only concerned with financial health, not the physical health of the human population. It may be useful to hear it from her yourself...
Source article: https://australianvoice.livejournal.com/57270.html
"IMF in stunning statement on the true objective of "vaccine" mandates"
With one sentence, Kristalina Georgieva, Head of the International Monetary Fund, finally comes clean on why vaccination is so important, and who wants us vaccinated.
"This year, next year, vaccine policy is economic policy".
The banking cartel and hedge funds are only concerned with financial health, not the physical health of the human population. It may be useful to hear it from her yourself...
Source article: https://australianvoice.livejournal.com/57270.html
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