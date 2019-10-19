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Farage on Brexit: The country wants to leave, Parliament wants to stay
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38 views • October 19, 2019
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is working hard today to get Parliament on board with the new Brexit deal. The British lawmakers will vote on the deal tomorrow ahead of the October 31st deadline. Johnson needs 320 votes for the deal to pass. Brexit Party Leader Nigel Farage reacts on Making Money with Charles Payne.
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