Insurance Data Confirms CCP Virus Vaccine Causes Excess Mortality

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https://gnews.org/post/p1fagc385
Back on March 16th, 2022, Steven Bannon interviewed Edward Dowd on the War Room show. Dowd is a financial expert and a former BlackRock Executive portfolio manager who blew the whistle on Blackrock. He revealed that government data showed an alarming spike in mortality for the age group of 35 to 44 in the 3rd quarter of 2021. The triggering event was the so-called COVID vaccine mandate promoted and imposed by the U.S. government. Most recently, in mid-August, Dowd was invited back on Bannon’s War Room show, in which he elaborated on the horrendous impact of the vaccine on the American people. He has done extensive research based on the CDC and the insurance industry data. Just the day before his interview, he was notified by an insurance actuarial insider friend that the Society of Actuary Research Institute put out a report showing excess mortality on group life insurance in the U.S.