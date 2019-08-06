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BOOM: FOX REPORTER REPORTS NEXT SHOOTING 23 MINUTES BEFORE IT HAPPENED: ANOTHER BUILDING 7!!!
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345 views • August 06, 2019
From Jim Stone:
BOOM: FOX REPORTER REPORTS NEXT SHOOTING 23 MINUTES BEFORE IT HAPPENED: ANOTHER BUILDING 7!!!
This is the most important 15 seconds of video you will ever see in your life. This proves the deep state is doing the shootings. In the video a FOX news announcer for a local station in the city a third shooting was supposed to happen in on Saturday (at another Wal Mart) announces the next shooting by accident, BEFORE IT HAPPENED, and she checks her twitter and re-checks, looks a little confused, and then says "that hasn't happened yet".
UPDATE: People are making the mistake of saying this newscast was for the first Wal Mart shooting, before it happened. This video instead has a Fox News anchor messing up and announcing the THIRD shooting ahead of time, it was supposed to happen at another Wal Mart nearby, which is why early on the news reports said there was a second shooter who left. This other shooter is something I reported here early on. He was going to show up at this other Wal Mart before this Fox news anchor blew it.
BOOM: FOX REPORTER REPORTS NEXT SHOOTING 23 MINUTES BEFORE IT HAPPENED: ANOTHER BUILDING 7!!!
This is the most important 15 seconds of video you will ever see in your life. This proves the deep state is doing the shootings. In the video a FOX news announcer for a local station in the city a third shooting was supposed to happen in on Saturday (at another Wal Mart) announces the next shooting by accident, BEFORE IT HAPPENED, and she checks her twitter and re-checks, looks a little confused, and then says "that hasn't happened yet".
UPDATE: People are making the mistake of saying this newscast was for the first Wal Mart shooting, before it happened. This video instead has a Fox News anchor messing up and announcing the THIRD shooting ahead of time, it was supposed to happen at another Wal Mart nearby, which is why early on the news reports said there was a second shooter who left. This other shooter is something I reported here early on. He was going to show up at this other Wal Mart before this Fox news anchor blew it.
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