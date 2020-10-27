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China's Hostile Takeover Of US & World - From Belt & Road To Bribery FULL SHOW 10-26-2020
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35 views • October 27, 2020
Oct 26, 2020
The David Knight Show
— H1S2 Absurd Dem talking point “Trump killed everyone” not true. But why is Trump taking credit for lockdown, pushing tests which will create Lockdown 2.0 and funding a dangerous vaccine race?
— H1S3 Video of Davos (WEF) bragging in 2016 about their dystopian society they wanted in place by 2030. Most of it has been ushered in this year. It’s not a pandemic, it’s a plan
— H1S4 The Fauci that stole Christmas (and every other holiday). Here’s what they DEMAND you do (or NOT do)
— Middle of H1S5 Flu has dropped by 98%! Finally a cure for the common cold: COVID. But “cases” are exploding — cases full of test kits
— H2S1 Schools are threatening arrest for students missing 90 minutes of Zoom online class and directing schools to keep vaccination secret from parents
— Middle of H2S3 Have you EVER seen Bill Gates in a mask? Yet he & Melinda call for everyone to be “role model, wearing a mask”
— H2S5 Telemedicine replacing hospitals, forged and photoshopped “health” travel passes
— H3S3 How GOP & Dem Governors have been bribed by White House to lockdown. Same way Nixon imposed the 55mph speed limit
— H3S4 Two rare neurological diseases and 1 death but the warped race is back on with AstraZeneca vaccine
— H3S5 Behind Biden’s comically inept campaign is someone completely owned by China. If you want to know what Biden will do, look at Australia’s lockdown by their China-owned puppet politician
Our Black Friday in October sale is now live! Get free shipping and up to 60% off our hottest products today!
Source: https://banned.video/watch?id=5f971d9cd1e502002fe361fb
The David Knight Show
— H1S2 Absurd Dem talking point “Trump killed everyone” not true. But why is Trump taking credit for lockdown, pushing tests which will create Lockdown 2.0 and funding a dangerous vaccine race?
— H1S3 Video of Davos (WEF) bragging in 2016 about their dystopian society they wanted in place by 2030. Most of it has been ushered in this year. It’s not a pandemic, it’s a plan
— H1S4 The Fauci that stole Christmas (and every other holiday). Here’s what they DEMAND you do (or NOT do)
— Middle of H1S5 Flu has dropped by 98%! Finally a cure for the common cold: COVID. But “cases” are exploding — cases full of test kits
— H2S1 Schools are threatening arrest for students missing 90 minutes of Zoom online class and directing schools to keep vaccination secret from parents
— Middle of H2S3 Have you EVER seen Bill Gates in a mask? Yet he & Melinda call for everyone to be “role model, wearing a mask”
— H2S5 Telemedicine replacing hospitals, forged and photoshopped “health” travel passes
— H3S3 How GOP & Dem Governors have been bribed by White House to lockdown. Same way Nixon imposed the 55mph speed limit
— H3S4 Two rare neurological diseases and 1 death but the warped race is back on with AstraZeneca vaccine
— H3S5 Behind Biden’s comically inept campaign is someone completely owned by China. If you want to know what Biden will do, look at Australia’s lockdown by their China-owned puppet politician
Our Black Friday in October sale is now live! Get free shipping and up to 60% off our hottest products today!
Source: https://banned.video/watch?id=5f971d9cd1e502002fe361fb
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