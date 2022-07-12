EPOCH TIMES: Cross Roads with Josh Philipp:

Netherlands Partnered with WEF to Subvert Global Food Ahead of Farm Bans; Gates Involved

Behind government restrictions in the Netherlands that could force farms to close is an agreement last year between the country’s leadership and the World Economic Forum. As the country rolls out restrictions that are forcing farmers out of business, and as protests spread across Europe, the government agreement on a new food system is raising questions on whether a deeper agenda is at play.

This includes programs under the WEF’s Food Innovation Hubs, an initiative of its Food Action Alliance which was set to align with the United Nations Food Systems Summit, and tied into its Agenda 2030 guidelines on Sustainable Development Goals.

We also speak with Coach Joe Kennedy and First Liberty Institute attorney Jeremy Dys on their recent Supreme Court victory for Coach Kennedy’s right to public prayer as a high school football coach.

Watch the full live Q&A here: https://ept.ms/FarmSubversionYT

