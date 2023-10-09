Palestinian resources posted a video of the Use of MANPADS against Israeli AH-64 Apache Attack Helicopters

Palestinian resources also posted a video of the use of MANPADS against Israeli AH-64 Apache attack helicopters. Judging by the footage, the militants used old Soviet Strela-2M systems with homemade batteries.
Over the past two days, Hamas reported the destruction of four IDF helicopters. According to other sources, two aircraft were damaged and were able to reach the airfields on their own.
