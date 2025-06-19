Protesters MARCH in Times Square carrying anti-war signs & CHANTING - as US preparing Strikes on Iran's Nuclear Facility

Protesters MARCH in Times Square carrying anti-war signs and CHANTING:

‘No US war crimes’

Think they have a point?

Footage from FreedomNewsTV

Adding Major WTF is our govt doing, of course this will drag US:

Trump wants to make sure attack on Iran is 'necessary' and won't drag US into protracted war in the region - Axios

The US is preparing to strike Iran in the coming days, Bloomberg reports.

The US may launch not one, but several strikes on the underground uranium enrichment plant in Fordow, ABC News reports.

Preparations are currently underway for such a possible attack if the US joins Israel's military actions, the source said, noting that Trump is "getting used to the idea."

And THAT my friends is what Mr Chomsky calls "creating a consent" for wars.