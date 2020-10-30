END OF FREE SPEECH. The Scottish Hate Crime Bill

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Sturgeon is a Crypto Communist, she still has a little way to go to match Stalin: "In the U.S.S.R. anti-semitism is punishable with the utmost severity of the law as a phenomenon deeply hostile to the Soviet system. Under U.S.S.R. law active anti-semites are liable to the death penalty."
https://www.marxists.org/reference/archive/stalin/works/1931/01/12.htm
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sojeDMTXfJQ
Carl Vernon