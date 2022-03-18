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The Emerging Mysticism in Evangelicalism Today - Greg Durel
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161 views • March 18, 2022
Our good friend Greg Durel went home to be with the Lord on February 24. We are sad for us but thrilled that Greg has gone on ahead and is with our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ.
Click here for more information on Pastor Greg: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/metairie-la/greg-durel-10604741
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Click here for more information on Pastor Greg: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/metairie-la/greg-durel-10604741
Our main website: https://www.thebereancall.org
Store: https://store.thebereancall.org
Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social
Sign up for our email updates: https://www.thebereancall.org/subscribe
Video Posting
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/thebereancall/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thebereancall
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/thebereancall
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/thebereancall
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheBereanCall/videos
Social Posting
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Gab: https://gab.com/TheBereanCall
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebereancall/
Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/thebereancall
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Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebereancall
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