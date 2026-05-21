We shall be Caught Up/Raptured together with them in the Clouds,to meet the Lord in the air. Romans 5:19 Psalms 32 Romans 10:9-13 Psalms 85

Sky Story - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rI44seEu1gw



Rapture Dream, there is perfect joy in knowing Jesus

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tBi6L0-7eZA

https://classicbiblearchive.com

https://www.faithofgod.net/TyNT/Prologue.htm#quarto

some say isreal true birthday isn't May 14 but may 21-22 sunset to sunset according to the torah calendar

https://www.bibles-online.net/

I Just Had A Vision Of 2 White Full Moons - I Heard, "Completion Next Phase!"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yzIFGD-pfU8

Holy Spirit Led Message

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RdlwWcyuedg

An Angel Warned Him What Happens in the Final Moments Before the Rapture | Mike Rodriguez

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QCq_my4Y6AY

🔥I SAW the Crucifixion and It Was Worse Than the Movies! | Robyn Cunningham

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UyrtoC0rt60

Buddhist Struck by Lightning, Encounters Jesus

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BEPd21xRwfY

THE CHURCH WILL NOT BE HERE FOR THE GREAT TRIBULATION!🔥 RAPTURE IS IMMINENT!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c8CUuosbQKI

One Church Under God

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nfx8wIFEB5Y

https://libguides.bc.edu/history_of_Christianity/ancient

https://ehrmanblog.org/all-the-christian-writings-of-the-first-hundred-years/

https://www.athensbible.org/history-of-christian-writers/

Romans 5 Translation by William Tyndale 1534

5:15 But the gyfte is not lyke as the synne. For yf thorow the synne of one many be deed: moche more plenteous vpon many was the grace of God and gyfte by grace: which grace was geven by one man Iesus Christ.

5:16 And ye gifte is not over one synne as deeth cam thorow one synne of one yt synned. For damnacion cam of one synne vnto condemnacion: but the gyft cam to iustify fro many synnes.

5:17 For yf by the synne of one deeth raigned by the meanes of one moche more shall they which receave aboundance of grace and of the gyfte of rightewesnes raygne in lyfe by the meanes of one (that is to saye) Iesus Christ.

5:18 Lykewyse then as by the synne of one condemnacion cam on all men: eve so by the iustifyinge of one cometh the rightewesnes that bringeth lyfe vpo all men.

5:19 For as by one manes disobediece many be cam synners: so by ye obediece of one shall many be made righteous.

5:20 But ye lawe in the meane tyme entred in yt synne shuld encreace. Neverthelater where aboundaunce of synne was there was more plenteousnes of grace.

5:21 That as synne had raigned vnto deeth even so might grace raygne thorow rightewesnes vnto eternall lyfe by the helpe of Jesus Christ.