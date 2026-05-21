We shall be Caught Up/Raptured together with them in the Clouds,to meet the Lord in the air. Romans 5:19 Psalms 32 Romans 10:9-13 Psalms 85

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Sky Story - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rI44seEu1gw
Rapture Dream, there is perfect joy in knowing Jesus
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tBi6L0-7eZA
https://classicbiblearchive.com
https://www.faithofgod.net/TyNT/Prologue.htm#quarto
some say isreal true birthday isn't May 14 but may 21-22 sunset to sunset according to the torah calendar
https://www.bibles-online.net/
I Just Had A Vision Of 2 White Full Moons - I Heard, "Completion Next Phase!"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yzIFGD-pfU8
Holy Spirit Led Message
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RdlwWcyuedg
An Angel Warned Him What Happens in the Final Moments Before the Rapture | Mike Rodriguez
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QCq_my4Y6AY
🔥I SAW the Crucifixion and It Was Worse Than the Movies! | Robyn Cunningham
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UyrtoC0rt60
Buddhist Struck by Lightning, Encounters Jesus
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BEPd21xRwfY
THE CHURCH WILL NOT BE HERE FOR THE GREAT TRIBULATION!🔥 RAPTURE IS IMMINENT!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c8CUuosbQKI
One Church Under God
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nfx8wIFEB5Y
https://libguides.bc.edu/history_of_Christianity/ancient
https://ehrmanblog.org/all-the-christian-writings-of-the-first-hundred-years/
https://www.athensbible.org/history-of-christian-writers/
Romans 5 Translation by William Tyndale 1534
5:15 But the gyfte is not lyke as the synne. For yf thorow the synne of one many be deed: moche more plenteous vpon many was the grace of God and gyfte by grace: which grace was geven by one man Iesus Christ.
5:16 And ye gifte is not over one synne as deeth cam thorow one synne of one yt synned. For damnacion cam of one synne vnto condemnacion: but the gyft cam to iustify fro many synnes.
5:17 For yf by the synne of one deeth raigned by the meanes of one moche more shall they which receave aboundance of grace and of the gyfte of rightewesnes raygne in lyfe by the meanes of one (that is to saye) Iesus Christ.
5:18 Lykewyse then as by the synne of one condemnacion cam on all men: eve so by the iustifyinge of one cometh the rightewesnes that bringeth lyfe vpo all men.
5:19 For as by one manes disobediece many be cam synners: so by ye obediece of one shall many be made righteous.
5:20 But ye lawe in the meane tyme entred in yt synne shuld encreace. Neverthelater where aboundaunce of synne was there was more plenteousnes of grace.
5:21 That as synne had raigned vnto deeth even so might grace raygne thorow rightewesnes vnto eternall lyfe by the helpe of Jesus Christ.