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RICE UNIVERSITY: RICE LAB MAKES PRISTINE GRAPHENE IN A FLASH
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97 views • July 31, 2021
MIRROR SOURCE:
Rice University: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCv9Cpo9OqV8_kEyKfCDnScA
https://youtu.be/GzDrnoGdLO4
A new process introduced in Nature by the Rice University lab of chemist James Tour can turn bulk quantities of just about any carbon source into valuable graphene flakes. The process is quick and cheap; Tour said the "flash graphene" technique can convert a ton of coal, food waste or plastic into graphene for about $100 in electricity costs. Read about it here:
http://news.rice.edu/2020/01/27/rice-lab-turns-trash-into-valuable-graphene-in-a-flash-2/
Rice University: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCv9Cpo9OqV8_kEyKfCDnScA
https://youtu.be/GzDrnoGdLO4
A new process introduced in Nature by the Rice University lab of chemist James Tour can turn bulk quantities of just about any carbon source into valuable graphene flakes. The process is quick and cheap; Tour said the "flash graphene" technique can convert a ton of coal, food waste or plastic into graphene for about $100 in electricity costs. Read about it here:
http://news.rice.edu/2020/01/27/rice-lab-turns-trash-into-valuable-graphene-in-a-flash-2/
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