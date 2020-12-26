Timothy McVeigh - Decorated Military Hero - All American Boy - Documentary

It is well documented that Timothy McVeigh warned the destruction of the United States and the Constitution will occur once The New World Order seizes Political Control in the United States Government.



Timothy James McVeigh by all accounts was a normal “All American Boy”. In May 1988, at the age of 20, McVeigh enlisted in the United States Army. McVeigh was a top-scoring gunner with the 25mm cannon of the Bradley Fighting Vehicles used by the 1st Infantry Division and was promoted to sergeant. In January 1991, his division was deployed in the Persian Gulf War codenamed, ‘Operation Desert Storm’. He proved to be a model soldier and received several service awards for his bravery, such as the Bronze Star Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Southwest Asia Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon and the Kuwaiti Liberation Medal.



In 1993, McVeigh drove to Waco, Texas, during the Waco siege to show his support. At the scene He told a student reporter, Michelle Rauch, a senior journalism major at Southern Methodist University who was writing for the school paper the following :



“The government is afraid of the guns people have because they have to have control of the people at all times. Once you take away the guns, you can do anything to the people. You give them an inch and they take a mile. I believe we are slowly turning into a socialist government. The government is continually growing bigger and more powerful, and the people need to prepare to defend themselves against government control.”



Timothy McVeigh did NOT hate the United States, McVeigh hated the Government and Politicians that were selling out the United States.