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Are You A Good Listener?
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29 views • October 25, 2019
Do you want to increase your knowledge? Do you want to make friends? Do you want people to appreciate, trust, and respect you? If so you can start by listening.
The process by which humans communicate verbally is amazingly complex, and misunderstandings are often the result of a breakdown somewhere along that process. We receive a spoken message through our ears, process that message within our brains, decipher the meaning, and then provide an appropriate response. Anywhere along this process, communication can break down.
Our ears have been designed to perceive wide frequencies of sound. They are incredible marvels of engineering. The smallest, most delicate, bones in our bodies are located in our ears.
http://www.TomorrowsWorld.org
Viewpoint Archives - http://www.lcgCanada.org/viewpoint-archive.php
We'd love to hear from you. Email us at [email protected].
The process by which humans communicate verbally is amazingly complex, and misunderstandings are often the result of a breakdown somewhere along that process. We receive a spoken message through our ears, process that message within our brains, decipher the meaning, and then provide an appropriate response. Anywhere along this process, communication can break down.
Our ears have been designed to perceive wide frequencies of sound. They are incredible marvels of engineering. The smallest, most delicate, bones in our bodies are located in our ears.
http://www.TomorrowsWorld.org
Viewpoint Archives - http://www.lcgCanada.org/viewpoint-archive.php
We'd love to hear from you. Email us at [email protected].
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