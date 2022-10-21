Russia Ukraine Updates





🇷🇺 More than 500 apartments have already been commissioned in Mariupol





People are planning to settle in there in the very near future. Residents of Mariupol, who lost their homes as a result of hostilities by Ukraine, are given orders for new apartments in houses built by military builders of the Ministry of Defense on behalf of the Government of the Russian Federation.





In November, the construction of four more five-story buildings will be completed, and in December, two more houses will be ready for occupancy





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1owvqv-more-than-500-apartments-have-already-been-commissioned-in-mariupol.html



