Russia Ukraine Updates
October 21, 2022
🇷🇺 More than 500 apartments have already been commissioned in Mariupol
People are planning to settle in there in the very near future. Residents of Mariupol, who lost their homes as a result of hostilities by Ukraine, are given orders for new apartments in houses built by military builders of the Ministry of Defense on behalf of the Government of the Russian Federation.
In November, the construction of four more five-story buildings will be completed, and in December, two more houses will be ready for occupancy
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1owvqv-more-than-500-apartments-have-already-been-commissioned-in-mariupol.html
