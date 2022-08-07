Home Brew Solar Generator (Final)

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It's home and it works! The diy, home brew solar backup generator is done and finally I get to hook it up at home.
GIANDEL 24 Volt 2000W Pure Sine... https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07GDH711G?ref=ppx_pop_mob_ap_share
EPEVER 40 Amp MPPT Solar Charge... https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00YCI48F4?ref=ppx_pop_mob_ap_share
uxcell New BIG-Size Voltage... https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01LYK6G2Y?ref=ppx_pop_mob_ap_share
4 Post Power Distribution Block... https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07THLX93D?ref=ppx_pop_mob_ap_share
T Tocas 50 Amp Thermal Circuit... https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01F76VJKQ?ref=ppx_pop_mob_ap_share
(Pack of 2) APIELE 19mm High... https://www.amazon.com/dp/B079HTQ7XD?ref=ppx_pop_mob_ap_share
Battery Disconnect Switch 12V... https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08YXGXW2W?ref=ppx_pop_mob_ap_share
EPEVER Remote Meter MT50 for MPPT... https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0791BHCCC?ref=ppx_pop_mob_ap_share
Deyooxi 12 Way 12V Blade Fuse... https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08H4Q9SYR?ref=ppx_pop_mob_ap_share
CHINS LiFePO4 Battery 12V 100AH... https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08FMTRYPT?ref=ppx_pop_mob_ap_share
Cutting Edge Power Solar Panel... https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08K6S7RSW?ref=ppx_pop_mob_ap_share
kuman KW47-US Electricity Usage... https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07DPJ3RGB?ref=ppx_pop_mob_ap_share
2 Pack Cigarette Lighter Socket... https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07BQ1JYTX?ref=ppx_pop_mob_ap_share
MICTUNING LED Digital Double... https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0721PQCKD?ref=ppx_pop_mob_ap_share
Twidec/5Pcs LED Lighted Rocker... https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07T6G94JX?ref=ppx_pop_mob_ap_share
Power Strip, SUPERDANNY 5-Outlet... https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07GZNHVT4?ref=ppx_pop_mob_ap_share
DC Multifunction Battery Monitor Meter,0-200V,0-100A (Widely Applied to 12V/24V/48V RV/Car Battery) LCD Display Digital Current Voltage Solar Power Meter Multimeter Ammeter Voltmeter https://a.co/d/aYCcApo
Weize 12V 100Ah LiFePO4 Lithium Battery, Up to 8000 Cycles, Built-in Smart BMS, Perfect for RV, Solar, Marine, Overland/Van, and Off Grid Applications https://a.co/d/8PIBeOy
Here's the solar panels I was using
https://www.brighteon.com/58b5110c-f23f-4c97-b2aa-e9d89451e1f3