And We Know 3.10.2023 From J6 to Twitter, this week will go down in HISTORY, EXPOSED! PRAY!
High Hopes
LT of And We Know


March 10, 2023


We are near the end of a huge week for the earth. Have you enjoyed it so far? Watching the evil ones squirm and run and scream about all of the exposure of their crimes. Let’s continue with more from the Twitter files, suppression of free speech and attacks on Trump.


ELISE STEFANIK: Do you believe the Hunter Biden laptop story is DISINFORMATION? https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/40513


Rep. Daniel Goldman (who bought a congressional seat) says "you cannot find actual evidence of any direct government censorship of lawful speech." https://t.me/PepeDeluxed/40512


The fact that they are still attempting to indict Donald Trump after all these years tells you exactly how far over the target he really is https://t.me/PepeMatter/14739


Hillary Clinton says she is so inspired by the Ukranians and that we need to increase military aid: Including air support and long range missiles. https://t.me/PepeMatter/14740


WE'RE YELLING TIMBER!! https://t.me/c/1716023008/164362


Love his strength and assertiveness https://t.me/c/1716023008/164348


Unbelievable. Now I understand why Matt Taibbi was targeted years ago - it was preparing him for this moment when nothing will stop him standing up for the truth. So important. Thank you Matt. You are not standing alone. https://t.me/NoAgendaLara/3447


trump censorship current events news president deep state christian tucker carlson crimes attacks lt jan 6 and we know exposing evil j6 twitter files

