© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 01-12-22
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • January 12, 2022
To the government, to lie to us is the same as what we need to hear even though they are two different things 180 degrees out of phase with each other. One causes ruin, while the other doean't. We have to start watching what is going on or we are going to lose this naiton. I GUARANTEE YOU THAT
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.