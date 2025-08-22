SIRENS wail as Israel fires interceptor after interceptor right over skyscrapers to SHOOT Yemen’s missile.

Adding:

Pakistani Supreme Court grants bail to Imran Khan – but he REMAINS IN JAIL

📑 Pakistan’s apex court has granted bail to former prime minister Imran Khan for several charges related to unrest in May 2023, Tasnim News Agency reports.

The Supreme Court overturned an earlier Lahore High Court decision. But Khan will stay behind bars due to convictions on other charges, including the Toshakhana corruption case and the cypher case.





🔴 The cricketing legend dubbed the “Pakistani Trump,” Khan served as prime minister from 2018 until his overthrow in 2022. He has since faced a raft of charges ranging from corruption to terrorism — which he calls politically motivated.

Khan is known for challenging Pakistan’s powerful military establishment and for pursuing an independent foreign policy, including strengthening ties with Russia, China and Iran.

👉 His supporters argue those moves — and his refusal to align completely with Washington — played a role in his downfall.