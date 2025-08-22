BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

SIRENS wail as Israel fires interceptor after interceptor right over skyscrapers to SHOOT Yemen’s missile
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1307 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
167 views • 3 days ago

SIRENS wail as Israel fires interceptor after interceptor right over skyscrapers to SHOOT Yemen’s missile.

Adding:

Pakistani Supreme Court grants bail to Imran Khan – but he REMAINS IN JAIL

📑 Pakistan’s apex court has granted bail to former prime minister Imran Khan for several charges related to unrest in May 2023, Tasnim News Agency reports.

The Supreme Court overturned an earlier Lahore High Court decision. But Khan will stay behind bars due to convictions on other charges, including the Toshakhana corruption case and the cypher case.


🔴 The cricketing legend dubbed the “Pakistani Trump,” Khan served as prime minister from 2018 until his overthrow in 2022. He has since faced a raft of charges ranging from corruption to terrorism — which he calls politically motivated.

Khan is known for challenging Pakistan’s powerful military establishment and for pursuing an independent foreign policy, including strengthening ties with Russia, China and Iran.

👉 His supporters argue those moves — and his refusal to align completely with Washington — played a role in his downfall.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy