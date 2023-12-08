'ILLEGALS LIVING IN STREETS NOW! TAXES WILL EXPLODE WAKEUP!.

THIS PISSES ME OFF! YOU WILL BE PAYING FOR THIS ILLEGALS! THE CORRUPT POLITICIANS WILL EXPLODE YOUR TAXES TO PAY FOR THIS INSANITY. WHY AREN'T THERE ARMED AMERICANS MARCHING IN EVERY STATE TO DEMAND GOVERNORS STOP THIS TRASON? HELL! I'M BUSTING MY ASS HERE MAKING THESE DAMN VIDEOS. WHY AREN'T YOU DOING SOMETHING NOW! IF YOU DO NOTHING YOU ASS COULD BE SLEEPING IN THE BITTER COLD THIS WINTER! DON'T YOU GET IT? ARE YOU SENDING MY VIDEOS TO WAKE THEM UP? I'M DOING THIS HELP YOU DAMIT! NOW GET OFF YOUR ASS AND FORM PROTEST GROUPS TO HARASS YOUR GOVERNORS TO STOP THIS FING INSANITY NOW...