COVID Deaths Before and After Vaccination Programs

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COVID Deaths Before and After Vaccination ProgramsData Proves Covid-19 Deaths Rose Rapidly AFTER Vax Roll-Out In 40+ Countries
A quantitative data analyst has compiled data from Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center and published a video showing a dramatic spike in alleged Covid-19 deaths after the introduction of the experimental Covid-19 injections in over forty different countries.
Back in February we highlighted how care home deaths allegedly due to Covid-19 had increased by 240% between January 10th and January 29th 2021, despite 95 percent of all care home residents having been vaccinated by January 27th.
Source: https://principia-scientific.com/data-proves-covid-19-deaths-rose-rapidly-after-vax-roll-out-in-40-countries/
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