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Roundup Is the Most Important Meal Of The Day - Vaccines Should Be Mandatory, like Seat Belts
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2 views • July 31, 2020
More reasons to go organic. Vaccines and seat belts are not alike and the analogy is BS Propaganda.
Oxford Seat Belt Analogy: https://academic.oup.com/phe/article/12/3/237/5602463
Oxford Seat Belt Analogy: https://academic.oup.com/phe/article/12/3/237/5602463
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