2023 03 05 John Haller's Prophecy Update "Artificial Intelligence, NOT Real Wisdom”

Published March 05th, 2023

Live Streamed march 05th, 2023

https://rumble.com/c/Ezek34

https://fbchapel.com/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HTTdIuOFFTjf/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ezek34





The world is full of those who consider themselves well-educated, but they are fools when it comes to the person of God. Intelligence is not wisdom.

It does not matter how many initials one has after their name to distinguish them from others if they do not know or understand the very Creator who empowered them to seek and understand His Creation.

To most who claim intelligence, the belief in a Creator God, who is active in the daily lives of his Creation, is nothing but foolishness and a sign of weakness because their pride and arrogance blinds them.

But to those, who have laid aside their unbelief, comes wisdom that only God can impart…a gift that is far superior to any level of intelligence claimed by those who are lost.

May we always seek wisdom over intelligence, as even the smartest of those who measured by the world’s standard are totally and spiritually bankrupt when it comes to the understanding of their Creator and the importance of accepting His free gift of forgiveness and the promise of eternal life with Him.

John explains in this week’s update, appropriately entitled “Intelligence is not Wisdom.”