A through Penetration and a Beautiful Explosion (apparently, from Hitting the Fuel Tanks) are attached. The Guys from the Crew Ran the Hundred Yard Dash

⚡️Soldiers of the 394th motorized rifle regiment of the 127th motorized rifle division ATGM wear something armored and NATO (looks like M113). A through penetration and a beautiful explosion (apparently, from hitting the fuel tanks) are attached. The guys from the crew passed the hundred-meter standard at once
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.