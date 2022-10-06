White Victims of Black Crime - 0097 - Kayla Rolland - 2nd 20th anniversary report on the murder

Upset that Kayla wouldn't let him kiss her the day before, Owens pulled out a pistol & pointed it at Kayla. He then pulled the trigger, fatally shooting 6-year-old Kayla in the chest. Paramedics arrived on the scene to find Kayla bleeding profusely from her wound. She was transported to Hurley Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.





Because of his age, Owens was not charged with any crime.