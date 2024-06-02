University Presidents Testify on Campus Protests and Assumed Antisemitism 5-23-24

CSPAN

https://www.c-span.org/video/?535329-1/university-presidents-testify-campus-protests-antisemitism





May 23, 2024

University Presidents Testify on Campus Protests and Antisemitism





The presidents of Northwestern, Rutgers, and UCLA all agreed that antisemitism is on the rise nationwide, but pushed back against accusations their universities condone antisemitism and hate in their testimony during the House Education and Workforce Committee hearing on the pro-Palestinian protests on their campuses amid the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. The educators testified on the balance between free speech and law and order as they spoke on their responses to the protests. Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle questioned them on the immediacy of their responses and holding those responsible for violence accountable. Topics addressed included protections for Jewish and Palestinian students alike, plans to address future protests at universities, and addressing hate of all kinds on college campuses, including islamophobia and homophobia.