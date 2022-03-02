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The Capitalist Conspiracy [1969 - G. Edward Griffin]
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27 views • March 02, 2022
‘The Capitalist Conspiracy’ attempts to illustrate how the word ‘conspiracy’ is wrought all over the history of mankind with accounts of assassinations, secret combines, palace plots, and betrayals in war, and is still being scoffed at as “a conspiratorial view of history.”
This film shows how the conspiratorial view of history -particularly of recent history- is the correct view; that there is a secret and powerful combine at work today: that it constitutes the unseen government of the United States; and that it properly can be identified as The Capitalist Conspiracy.
It further elucidates its point by diving into history and highlighting the conspiracies at work such as of Brutus against Caesar in the Roman Senate on the Ides of March; the betrayal of West Point by Benedict Arnold during the American Revolution; the assassination of President Lincoln on Good Friday, 1865 by John Wilkes Booth, etc.
This film shows how the conspiratorial view of history -particularly of recent history- is the correct view; that there is a secret and powerful combine at work today: that it constitutes the unseen government of the United States; and that it properly can be identified as The Capitalist Conspiracy.
It further elucidates its point by diving into history and highlighting the conspiracies at work such as of Brutus against Caesar in the Roman Senate on the Ides of March; the betrayal of West Point by Benedict Arnold during the American Revolution; the assassination of President Lincoln on Good Friday, 1865 by John Wilkes Booth, etc.
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