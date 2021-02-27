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YOU BETTER GET YOUR FOOD SECURITY FIGURED OUT NOW | Joel Salatin
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7155 views • February 27, 2021
Co-founder of Polyface Farms, Joel Salatin, author, educator, speaker, and advocate for local, sustainable, high-integrity food production, returns to Liberty and Finance / Reluctant Preppers with a warning of imminent changes coming to the US food supply that will impact your family, unless you make important preparations now.
In this interview:
- Refuse to be “Cooped Up”
- Bill Gates now the largest owner of US farm land
- Work Economic Forum: The vaccinated people will get food
- Simple steps you can take now - Get Started!
Resources:
——————
Yonder Farms: https://www.yonder.com/farm
Harvest Hosts: https://harvesthosts.com
The Biggest Little Farm [Official Trailer]
https://youtu.be/UfDTM4JxHl8
Feed Your Family on Zero Acres | Joel Salatin
https://youtu.be/HP3lL9WFOZo
Find Joel and his event calendar at:
http://www.polyfacefarms.com
==================================
Acquire SILVER & GOLD at the best price of any listed dealer and support this channel!
email your name and phone number to [email protected]
Donate to Support Our Mission!
https://www.Patreon.com/ReluctantPreppers
or
https://www.paypal.me/ReluctantPreppers
==================
Subscribe to Be Notified When We Post to YouTube (it's FREE!) ► http://bit.ly/Subscribe-Free
The Information presented in Liberty and Finance is provided for educational and informational purposes only, without any express or implied warranty of any kind, including warranties of accuracy, completeness, or fitness for any particular purpose. The Information contained in or provided from or through this forum is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice or any other advice. The Information on this forum and provided from or through this forum is general in nature and is not specific to you the User or anyone else. YOU SHOULD NOT MAKE ANY DECISION, FINANCIAL, INVESTMENTS, TRADING OR OTHERWISE, BASED ON ANY OF THE INFORMATION PRESENTED ON THIS FORUM WITHOUT UNDERTAKING INDEPENDENT DUE DILIGENCE AND CONSULTATION WITH A PROFESSIONAL BROKER OR COMPETENT FINANCIAL ADVISOR. You understand that you are using any and all Information available on or through this forum AT YOUR OWN RISK.
All Rights Reserved.
In this interview:
- Refuse to be “Cooped Up”
- Bill Gates now the largest owner of US farm land
- Work Economic Forum: The vaccinated people will get food
- Simple steps you can take now - Get Started!
Resources:
——————
Yonder Farms: https://www.yonder.com/farm
Harvest Hosts: https://harvesthosts.com
The Biggest Little Farm [Official Trailer]
https://youtu.be/UfDTM4JxHl8
Feed Your Family on Zero Acres | Joel Salatin
https://youtu.be/HP3lL9WFOZo
Find Joel and his event calendar at:
http://www.polyfacefarms.com
==================================
Acquire SILVER & GOLD at the best price of any listed dealer and support this channel!
email your name and phone number to [email protected]
Donate to Support Our Mission!
https://www.Patreon.com/ReluctantPreppers
or
https://www.paypal.me/ReluctantPreppers
==================
Subscribe to Be Notified When We Post to YouTube (it's FREE!) ► http://bit.ly/Subscribe-Free
The Information presented in Liberty and Finance is provided for educational and informational purposes only, without any express or implied warranty of any kind, including warranties of accuracy, completeness, or fitness for any particular purpose. The Information contained in or provided from or through this forum is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice or any other advice. The Information on this forum and provided from or through this forum is general in nature and is not specific to you the User or anyone else. YOU SHOULD NOT MAKE ANY DECISION, FINANCIAL, INVESTMENTS, TRADING OR OTHERWISE, BASED ON ANY OF THE INFORMATION PRESENTED ON THIS FORUM WITHOUT UNDERTAKING INDEPENDENT DUE DILIGENCE AND CONSULTATION WITH A PROFESSIONAL BROKER OR COMPETENT FINANCIAL ADVISOR. You understand that you are using any and all Information available on or through this forum AT YOUR OWN RISK.
All Rights Reserved.
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