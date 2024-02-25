Create New Account
'As I Ready Myself For A Prison Cell...': Peter Navarro at CPAC Before Heading To Prison
Published 14 hours ago

'As I Ready Myself For A Prison Cell...'   |    Peter Navarro speaks at CPAC before he is set to begin a four-month prison sentence after being found guilty of contempt of Congress.

peter navarrospeechcpac 2024

