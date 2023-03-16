Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Covid Mystery Solved
77 views
channel image
The Kokoda Kid
Published 20 hours ago |

Scooby Doo And The Gang Solve the ongoing question of who was behind the Covid-19 plandemic. We're certain that you'll be utterly surprised with such an un-expected result. (Yeah, right!)

Best investigators: Mystery Inc. The Scooby Doo gang

The brains behind the group: Fred Jones, Daphne Blake                                                            & Velma Dinkley

Comedy Relief: Shaggy Rogers and Scooby Doo

Sexiest of the gang: Of course, it has to be Velma.

(No, sorry. No arguments here. My mind is made up)


eh thu17:36

Keywords
chinapandemicgatesfaucicovid 19covidplandemicfort detrick

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket