FROM HOMELESS TO VINDICATED: Scott McKay on Surviving the Cabal's Smear Campaign





FULL SHOW HERE: https://rumble.com/v77o4vw-from-the-reawaken-tour-to-the-epstein-files-scott-mckay-on-being-targeted-v.html?e9s=src_v1_cbl%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a





They pulled him from the ReAwaken tour. They called him a Nazi. They said he was an anti-Semite. And then the world found out who Alan Dershowitz really was.





In this explosive firsthand account, Scott McKay—known to patriots as Patriot Street Fighter—reveals the truth behind the coordinated attack that nearly derailed one of the most influential voices in the movement. What started with Rachel Maddow weaponizing his teachings on the Khazarian Mafia—editing, twisting, and inserting words he never spoke—escalated to a 30-minute televised hit piece by Alan Dershowitz, branding McKay a "horrible Nazi anti-Semite."





The result? Eric Trump called. McKay was pulled from the ReAwaken America tour, despite being its biggest ticket seller.





But McKay knew something the world didn't yet know. He knew Dershowitz was on the Epstein list. And he knew, in time, the truth would settle itself.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.