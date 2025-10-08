RT News - October 8 2025 6AM GMT

October 8, 2025

Netanyahu boasts he could have killed more Palestinians if he wanted - as if almost 70 thousand dead is not enough. Also, amid the truce talks in Egypt RT speaks with a Hamas official who insists Israel cannot be trusted. Protesters in New York burn the US and Israeli flags in a mass demonstration of solidarity with Palestine. They call on the UN to end Israel's impunity. Vladimir Putin reports Russia is making gains along the entirety of the frontlines. While Kiev is struggling with a manpower shortage - its military is plagued by overspending. Venezuela's president exposes what he describes as a false-flag op that was plotted to create a pretext for US-imposed regime change. RT examines Washington's obsession with toppling the South American government.





