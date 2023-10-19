Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Come and Talk to Tyliar of Secureteam and Mr Grey as they test out Pauls new setup
channel image
TheOutThereChannel
55 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
8 views
Published 18 hours ago

yes audio is MUNTED so boost it to max volume

I will fix for next time.. its just a bit of fun comedy


note Tyler has been caught faking many UFO videos

100 percent proven see below

https://rumble.com/va0e5h-tyler-glockners-secureteam10-first-video-to-his-channel-was-faked-by-himsel.html

Keywords
hoaxfunnyufochinausaufosliartylerpilotballoonsuapsecureteamhoaxerfraudster

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket