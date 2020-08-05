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WHY DO THE HOSTILE UNGODLY PEOPLE HATE AND OPPOSE GOD
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24 views • August 05, 2020
Jude 15
15 To execute judgment upon all and to convict all the impious (unholy ones) of all their ungodly deeds which they have committed [in such an] ungodly [way], and of all the severe (abusive, jarring) things which ungodly sinners have spoken against Him.
AMP
15 To execute judgment upon all and to convict all the impious (unholy ones) of all their ungodly deeds which they have committed [in such an] ungodly [way], and of all the severe (abusive, jarring) things which ungodly sinners have spoken against Him.
AMP
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