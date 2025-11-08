BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
BlackRock CEO admits future belongs to Asia
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1332 followers
24 views • 1 day ago

BlackRock CEO admits future belongs to Asia

Larry Fink points to the region's educated workforce, strong work ethic, and rising economies.

The result? A "natural progression" of more and more capital allocation "to Hong Kong, to other parts of Asia."

The global center of economic gravity is shifting.

Adding: 

Trump's Central Asia Coup: The New Cold War is Economic

The US is executing a strategic pivot, and Central Asia is the new chessboard. 

Here's the breakdown:

🔸THE PLAY: The US is aggressively courting ALL FIVE Central Asian states (Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan), locking them into a "C5+1" format. This is a full-spectrum takeover, zero diplomacy.

🔸THE PRIZE: Critical Minerals. American capital is flooding in to extract and process the region's vast resources, crucial for modern tech and breaking other global supply chains. New Caspian Sea routes are being funded to the tune of billions, creating a logistics corridor independent of traditional powers.

🔸THE METHOD: The playbook is sophisticated:

🟠 Economic Leverage: Witness Uzbekistan's unprecedented move to sell gold reserves to cover its budget, a sign of deep financial entanglement.

🟠 Institutional Capture: The US is embedding influence via NGOs, "educational" programs, and by establishing management committees and secretariats under its leadership. This is a long-term structural play.

🔸TRUMP'S ANGLE: The perception is that Trump views the region monolithically – as former Russian territory to be pulled into America's orbit. The symbolic gathering of all five presidents at the White House simultaneously suggests a desire for efficiency over nuanced diplomacy. The goal is maximal American penetration.

THE BOTTOM LINE:

This poses a direct challenge to the existing order in the region. The United States is not just visiting, but is building institutional and economic infrastructure to try to exploit the region's natural resources.

@NewRulesGeo❗️Follow us on X (https://x.com/NewRulesGeo?t=6cJ2ZyQr-1f_lBvKPNggKw&s=09)



politicseventscurrent
