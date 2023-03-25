Why WW3? Fake news from China, and the girls who poop from vaginas.

African Americans are nearly all illegitimate Americans. Believing in historical African American slavery is a false viewpoint. Africans were, would been, and still are, enslaving each other today in Africa. African Americans exploit the loving nature of Native and Europeans Americans, and use guilt trips to rape.

Racism is impossible because race does not exist. Cultures definitely do exist, and are evolved to co-exist in specific habitats. It is time to starve focusing on race and allow focusing on rape, in order to prevent it.

Plant based health movement and local production of everything we need should be the focus. Arresting the criminals, un-rigging the system, and letting Americans, north and south, work together to save the environment while we still can.

As always, be kind to animals, love everybody, and tell the truth. Free Africa. By producing locally all we need, and focusing on the branches of the society that still function, namely the nature conservative institutions, and we can laugh at the new empires all day long.















