The Best Part Is Within
Within Out
When your insides turn out
So easy to get hurt
Just the wrong look
Make you pout
If your brave
You might shout
People so easily hurt others
Without a care at all
For another
Its always okay if its not them
But just they
You would be wrong
If you don’t look about
Before you jump back in
Do people really sin
or are they just hiding
Within
If we were all to begin
To turn the inside out
Ugliness would end
Because the best part
is within
Hiding it
is our sin
By: Minister Peacefulpoet (word witch) 10/16/22
Keywords
spiritualitypoetryoutsideinside
