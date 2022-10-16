Within Out

When your insides turn out

So easy to get hurt

Just the wrong look

Make you pout

If your brave

You might shout

People so easily hurt others

Without a care at all

For another

Its always okay if its not them

But just they

You would be wrong

If you don’t look about

Before you jump back in





Do people really sin

or are they just hiding

Within

If we were all to begin

To turn the inside out

Ugliness would end

Because the best part

is within

Hiding it

is our sin





By: Minister Peacefulpoet (word witch) 10/16/22