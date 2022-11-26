YUVAL HARARI-GOD IS DEAD-WE ARE ABOVE THE GOD OF THE BIBLE-JESUS RESURRECTION IS FAKE NEWS

THE NEW WORLD ORDER ANTICHRIST PYSCHOPATHS ARE OUT TO DESTROY YOUR BODY AND SOUL !

PSALMS 2:2

2 The kings of the earth set themselves, and the rulers take counsel together, against the LORD, and against his anointed, [saying],

ACTS 4:26

26 The kings of the earth stood up, and the rulers were gathered together against the Lord, and against his Christ.

PSALMS 2:3

3 Let us break their bands asunder, and cast away their cords from us.

PSALMS 2:4

4 He that sitteth in the heavens shall laugh: the Lord shall have them in derision.

PSALMS 2:5

5 Then shall he speak unto them in his wrath, and vex them in his sore displeasure.

PSALMS 2:6

6 Yet have I set my king upon my holy hill of Zion.

PSALMS 2:7

7 ¶ I will declare the decree: the LORD hath said unto me, Thou [art] my Son; this day have I begotten thee.

PSALMS 2:8

8 Ask of me, and I shall give [thee] the heathen [for] thine inheritance, and the uttermost parts of the earth [for] thy possession.

PSALMS 2:9

9 Thou shalt break them with a rod of iron; thou shalt dash them in pieces like a potter's vessel.

PSALMS 2:10

10 ¶ Be wise now therefore, O ye kings: be instructed, ye judges of the earth.

PSALMS 2:11

11 Serve the LORD with fear, and rejoice with trembling.

PSALMS 2:12

12 Kiss the Son, lest he be angry, and ye perish [from] the way, when his wrath is kindled but a little. Blessed [are] all they that put their trust in him.



