YUVAL HARARI-GOD IS DEAD-WE ARE ABOVE THE GOD OF THE BIBLE-JESUS RESURRECTION IS FAKE NEWS
THE NEW WORLD ORDER ANTICHRIST PYSCHOPATHS ARE OUT TO DESTROY YOUR BODY AND SOUL !

PSALMS 2:2

  2    The kings of the earth set themselves, and the rulers take counsel together, against the LORD, and against his anointed, [saying],

ACTS 4:26

  26    The kings of the earth stood up, and the rulers were gathered together against the Lord, and against his Christ.

PSALMS 2:3

  3    Let us break their bands asunder, and cast away their cords from us.

PSALMS 2:4

  4    He that sitteth in the heavens shall laugh: the Lord shall have them in derision.

PSALMS 2:5

  5    Then shall he speak unto them in his wrath, and vex them in his sore displeasure.

PSALMS 2:6

  6    Yet have I set my king upon my holy hill of Zion.

PSALMS 2:7

  7     ¶  I will declare the decree: the LORD hath said unto me, Thou [art] my Son; this day have I begotten thee.

PSALMS 2:8

  8    Ask of me, and I shall give [thee] the heathen [for] thine inheritance, and the uttermost parts of the earth [for] thy possession.

PSALMS 2:9

  9    Thou shalt break them with a rod of iron; thou shalt dash them in pieces like a potter's vessel.

PSALMS 2:10

  10     ¶  Be wise now therefore, O ye kings: be instructed, ye judges of the earth.

PSALMS 2:11

  11    Serve the LORD with fear, and rejoice with trembling.

PSALMS 2:12

  12    Kiss the Son, lest he be angry, and ye perish [from] the way, when his wrath is kindled but a little. Blessed [are] all they that put their trust in him.


satanundemonsone world governmentantichristthe book of revelationidolatryfalse godsdavoswefthe beast systemthe great resetklaus schwabthe fourth industrial revolutionyuval hararicov 19 vaxbiden on boarddna corruptionhuman two point zero

