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The 10th Amendment Movement: A Revolution in Thought
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170 views • March 01, 2021
A radical Change in the “Principles, Opinions, Sentiments and Affection of the People” was the real American Revolution of the 18th century. Are we witnessing the very early beginnings of a new radical change today? Maybe, but as Samuel Adams made clear, it will require our “utmost circumspection, deliberation, fortitude and perseverance.”
Path to Liberty: March 1, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
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Path to Liberty: March 1, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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