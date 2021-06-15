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They're CORNERED (& They Know It)
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176 views • June 15, 2021
DC is in PANIC as Maricopa's audit draws to a close and the Biden TRAIN WRECK hits the world stage. These clowns are backed into a corner—and they know it! Their narrative is collapsing at every turn! But how far will they go to silence the opposition? And when will the truth see the light of day? Join me for a deep dive today @ 12PM ET.
Now live on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/ManInAmerica
Follow me on Telegram: https://t.me/maninamerica
================================
Sources:
DOJ threatens auditors
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/breaking-ag-merrick-garland-announces-doj-will-scrutinize-post-election-audits-evidence-voting-law-violations/
AZ Senator response
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/arizona-lawmaker-responds-ag-garland-will-not-touch-arizona-ballots-machines-unless-want-spend-time-arizona-prison/
AZ AG response letter to DOJ
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/E34naK9VoAAy209?format=jpg&;name=large
Ballots missing?
https://nationalfile.com/audit-organizer-says-hundreds-of-thousands-of-ballots-missing-in-arizona-boxes-full-of-blank-ballots/
Ballots not missing?
https://www.theepochtimes.com/arizona-senate-audit-liaison-disputes-report-claiming-hundreds-of-thousands-ballots-missing_3858039.html
9 States visiting AZ audit
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/vreaking-freight-train-audits-coming-friday-9-delegations-will-visit-friday-one-pallet-left-count/
Georgia chain-of-custody problems
https://georgiastarnews.com/2021/06/14/fulton-county-election-official-admits-chain-of-custody-documents-missing-for-2020-absentee-ballots-deposited-in-drop-boxes/
Biden Train Wreck at G7
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/biden-appears-2-5-hours-late-nato-presser-takes-questions-pre-approved-list-reporters-short-speech-video/
Biden on Putin at G7 (VIDEO)
https://twitter.com/DanScavino/status/1404558477205311493
Putin on Jan. 6
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/leahbarkoukis/2021/06/15/putin-ashli-babbitt-n2591004
Fight the White
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/biden-wh-strategy-for-battling-domestic-terror-labels-white-supremacy-militia-extremists-as-biggest-threats/ar-AAL3Og3
Q Propaganda
https://edition.cnn.com/2021/06/14/politics/fbi-qanon-threat-assessment/index.html
Jason Miller on TRUMP social media
https://twitter.com/JasonMillerinDC
BONUS
Biden on Pride Month
https://babylonbee.com/news/in-honor-of-pride-month-biden-announces-he-will-also-sniff-mens-hair
Now live on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/ManInAmerica
Follow me on Telegram: https://t.me/maninamerica
================================
Sources:
DOJ threatens auditors
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/breaking-ag-merrick-garland-announces-doj-will-scrutinize-post-election-audits-evidence-voting-law-violations/
AZ Senator response
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/arizona-lawmaker-responds-ag-garland-will-not-touch-arizona-ballots-machines-unless-want-spend-time-arizona-prison/
AZ AG response letter to DOJ
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/E34naK9VoAAy209?format=jpg&;name=large
Ballots missing?
https://nationalfile.com/audit-organizer-says-hundreds-of-thousands-of-ballots-missing-in-arizona-boxes-full-of-blank-ballots/
Ballots not missing?
https://www.theepochtimes.com/arizona-senate-audit-liaison-disputes-report-claiming-hundreds-of-thousands-ballots-missing_3858039.html
9 States visiting AZ audit
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/vreaking-freight-train-audits-coming-friday-9-delegations-will-visit-friday-one-pallet-left-count/
Georgia chain-of-custody problems
https://georgiastarnews.com/2021/06/14/fulton-county-election-official-admits-chain-of-custody-documents-missing-for-2020-absentee-ballots-deposited-in-drop-boxes/
Biden Train Wreck at G7
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/biden-appears-2-5-hours-late-nato-presser-takes-questions-pre-approved-list-reporters-short-speech-video/
Biden on Putin at G7 (VIDEO)
https://twitter.com/DanScavino/status/1404558477205311493
Putin on Jan. 6
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/leahbarkoukis/2021/06/15/putin-ashli-babbitt-n2591004
Fight the White
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/biden-wh-strategy-for-battling-domestic-terror-labels-white-supremacy-militia-extremists-as-biggest-threats/ar-AAL3Og3
Q Propaganda
https://edition.cnn.com/2021/06/14/politics/fbi-qanon-threat-assessment/index.html
Jason Miller on TRUMP social media
https://twitter.com/JasonMillerinDC
BONUS
Biden on Pride Month
https://babylonbee.com/news/in-honor-of-pride-month-biden-announces-he-will-also-sniff-mens-hair
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