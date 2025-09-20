Their Is No Third Option

There has got to be another option on how to escape death and what comes after? Music by Send Rain I want to talk to You today about an appointment that is in your future, it is an appointment you can’t change the date or cancel it, you will keep this appointment REGUARDLESS. I am talking about your appointment with death. On that day one of two things will happen, and there is absolutely no third option? Option 1, you are a “Born Again Christian” and You belong to “The Lord Jesus Christ.”

Option 2 Lk 16:19 There was a certain rich man, which was clothed in purple and fine linen, and fared sumptuously every day: (The Story) Lk:16 22-25 And it came to pass, that the beggar died, and was carried by the angels into Abraham's bosom: the rich man also died, and was buried; 23 And in hell he lift up his eyes, being in torments, and seeing Abraham afar off, and Lazarus in his bosom. 24 And he cried and said, Father Abraham, have mercy on me, and send Lazarus, that he may dip the tip of his finger in water, and cool my tongue; for I am tormented in this flame. I have been studying need near experiences for well over 30 years and here is what I believe happens in option 2, A squadron of Demons will escort You to “The Gates of Hell”. SORRY THEIR IS NO OPTION 3

