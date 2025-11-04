BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
This is the scariest thing you’ll hear all week. Bill Gates is funding a new micro-needle patch implant that installs both mRNA and quantum-dot markings into the body.
Be Children of Light
Be Children of Light
2 days ago

This is the scariest thing you’ll hear all week.


Bill Gates is funding a new micro-needle patch implant that installs both mRNA and quantum-dot markings into the body.


Nicholas Hulscher: “Yeah, this is very worrisome.”


“I do believe that this is going to be the next mRNA vaccine platform that they try and roll out at a wide scale.”


“So first in 2019, Gates funded a study for the original development of these quantum-dot implants.”


“It’s a micro-needle patch array. It’s like a bandaid. You put it on your wrist, it dissolves and installs these quantum-dot materials that last for at least five years.”


“These micro-needle patches can install literal quantum-dot QR codes.”


“QR codes that can be read with AI with specialized cameras and decoded to store batch information, lot number, how many doses you receive.”


vaccinesmark of the beastdeathsreactionsadverse
