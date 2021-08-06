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Destroying the States: Antifederalist Brutus No. 6
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90 views • August 06, 2021
Continuing his theme of warning against consolidation, or centralization of power, Brutus looks at the taxing power and general welfare, warning that politicians would use ambiguities to expand central power and eventually “swallow up the state governments.” He also takes Alexander Hamilton (in Federalist 23) to task.
Path to Liberty. Fast Friday Edition: August 6, 2021
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Path to Liberty. Fast Friday Edition: August 6, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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