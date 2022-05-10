It’s Critical the European’s Race stays Theoretically relevant.

It’s been around as long as civilizations and religion; it’s a touchy subject but it’s called Racism!



What is it?

Some say it is a thing of the past, but with the current surfacing of CRT!



Many question the theories containing

Critical Race Theory…are now being question and challenged.



Where and when did it start? Have we really addressed it or more voided the problem.



From Domestic to international and now global. Let’s view the data in the world and CRT.



As Hips News will pierce through history and present to see the future tense; which includes the recent emergence of the Ukraine crisis and how all this es together with now a worldly view of CRT!