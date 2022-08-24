Magnet Test Investigation Teams Saving Lives

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Mark Steele reports:
INJECTED WITH A 5G LINKED BIO WEAPON ANTENNA
JOIN THE MAGNETEERS AND SAVE LIVES. DON'T BE MISDIRECTED
The human race is being turned into the Internet of bodies. IOT
This VICTIMS CAN claim up to £120,000 for medical battery, an attempt to murder and assault.
Be the resistance.
The truth will be revealed.
Share this post far and wide.
Join the criminal investigation teams
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Mirrored - MrHellvis69