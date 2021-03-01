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Gates Says No Normal Till 2022.. Meanwhile His Vaccine Certificates Are Being Rolled Out!
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180 views • March 01, 2021
Gates is back in the msm talking about return to normal, this time 2022?? The man needs to go along with all his evil buddies! They will be rolling out the certificates of vaccinations and sadly the braindead masses will line up for them like they are for the depop-shots! Time for organization!
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https://www.forbes.com/sites/jonathanponciano/2021/02/28/bill-gates-warns-post-covid-return-to-normal-could-take-all-2022/?sh=eea1c374d8d3
https://nationalfile.com/cbs-declares-youll-need-a-covid-vaccination-passport-to-travel-by-summer-2021/
Check us on SubscribeStar and consider helping the show
https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
If you love the show and want to support our work find us on Patreon
https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Please feel free to email us as well at
[email protected]
If you want the audio only of the show find us here
https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Check us out on Rumble as well!
https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Find us on Odysee here!
https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
https://www.forbes.com/sites/jonathanponciano/2021/02/28/bill-gates-warns-post-covid-return-to-normal-could-take-all-2022/?sh=eea1c374d8d3
https://nationalfile.com/cbs-declares-youll-need-a-covid-vaccination-passport-to-travel-by-summer-2021/
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