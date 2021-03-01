Gates Says No Normal Till 2022.. Meanwhile His Vaccine Certificates Are Being Rolled Out!

Gates is back in the msm talking about return to normal, this time 2022?? The man needs to go along with all his evil buddies! They will be rolling out the certificates of vaccinations and sadly the braindead masses will line up for them like they are for the depop-shots! Time for organization!Check us on SubscribeStar and consider helping the showIf you love the show and want to support our work find us on Patreonhttps:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=truePlease feel free to email us as well atIf you want the audio only of the show find us hereCheck us out on Rumble as well!Find us on Odysee here!