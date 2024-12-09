Red Pill Nation Hangout #410





1. 10:26 Corporate Insanity

A) Wizards Of the Coast goes full woke, blasting the original founders (The Making of Original Dungeons & Dragons)

B) Jaguar manages to perform a Bud Light 2.0 with an insane woke commercial

2. 1:04:39 Elon Musk is possibly in consideration to buy both Disney and MSNBC, Advertisers are also returning to X

3. 1:40:53 Mayors in Boston and Denver openly declare resistance when mass deportations occur

4. 2:04:52 The Curious Ellen Degeneres/P Diddy connection as she leaves the US (Anne Heche)

5. 2:39:06 Media Breakdown CNN Hosts told to back off Trump rhetoric.

6. 3:02:46 Revenues for woke streamers on Twitch seeing their revenue drop by 95% in some cases





Fully active and ALL videos are on Odysee please subscribe there as well

https://odysee.com/@Neroke5:8





Most recent episodes have been uploaded to Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/c-413605





