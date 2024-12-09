© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Red Pill Nation Hangout #410
1. 10:26 Corporate Insanity
A) Wizards Of the Coast goes full woke, blasting the original founders (The Making of Original Dungeons & Dragons)
B) Jaguar manages to perform a Bud Light 2.0 with an insane woke commercial
2. 1:04:39 Elon Musk is possibly in consideration to buy both Disney and MSNBC, Advertisers are also returning to X
3. 1:40:53 Mayors in Boston and Denver openly declare resistance when mass deportations occur
4. 2:04:52 The Curious Ellen Degeneres/P Diddy connection as she leaves the US (Anne Heche)
5. 2:39:06 Media Breakdown CNN Hosts told to back off Trump rhetoric.
6. 3:02:46 Revenues for woke streamers on Twitch seeing their revenue drop by 95% in some cases
