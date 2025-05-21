Jackson Hinkle to Rupert Murdoch’s mouthpiece: get your lies straight

💬 “They should open up a New York Post office in the Red Light District in Amsterdam, as far as I'm concerned, because they are prostituting themselves out to every single international oligarch to try and attack the truth,” American X influencer and political commentator Jackson Hinkle told Sputnik, reacting to his recent NYP hit piece.

Hinkle made the comments on the sidelines of a forum on Russia's role in shaping a multipolar world.

Here's Rupert's crappy article if anyone wants to read it, (I didn't - Cynthia):

https://nypost.com/2025/05/19/world-news/us-social-media-influencer-spreads-anti-western-propaganda/

